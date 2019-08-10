The governor made the call in a Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye on Saturday in Ilorin.

“The message of this season is that of sacrifice, selflessness, and total submission to the will of God as exemplified by not just Prophet Ibrahim, the father of all Abrahamaic faiths, but also Prophet Muhammad.

“As faithful, it is not enough to offer animals in sacrifice. We are in fact required to translate these qualities to our day-to-day living,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq urged all Muslim faithful to think safety and modesty at all time and called on all road users to obey the speed limit regulation and respect traffic signs to avoid accident.

“We therefore call on all Kwarans to stay the course with us as we get down to the task of fixing our state. This definitely requires all of us to make sacrifice.

“It might also require us to adopt a new paradigm and forgo momentary gains for the larger interest of our state, especially the generations yet unborn,” he said .