The Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) an NGO, has urged Muslims to use the opportunity of Eid-el Kabir celebration to pray intensely for a successful second tenure for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ARDI Executive Secretary, Chief Dennis Aghanya, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Aghanya said that Nigeria needed divine direction.

“When we commit leadership to God in prayers, it will succeed.

“In the spirit of Sallah celebration, we call on all Muslims to pray for more wisdom and good health for President Buhari to succeed, especially in the face of countless crises bedeviling the country at this critical time of our nationhood.

“We need peace as a nation for our leaders to succeed.

“This is no time for agitations under any guise but prayers to seek intervention of God in the affairs of the nation,’’ he said.

He said that agitations would distract leadership and bring suffering to the masses.

Aghanya also urged Nigerians to pray for minister designates for God’s direction.

“Prayers are also needed so that the spirit of God would direct all newly nominated ministers to serve with sincerity and commitment,’’ he said.

He urged that all hands should be on deck to restore Nigeria.