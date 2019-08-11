Tambuwal, who made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message, said that using the period to pray for peace and tranquility would sustain the unity of the country.

The governor said that Sallah period should be used to renew the spirit of compassion and sacrifice in the service of the society.

“This is a season that symbolises sacrifice and faith in divine will, this is because all our success are out of the commitment to the will of Allah.

“It is by Allah’s grace that we are where we are today, I greet our people on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives.

“Let us imbibe the lesson in the submission to the will of Allah by Prophet Abraham,” he said.

The governor further stated that the period also offered a moment for peoples’ good deeds in charity and generosity to strengthen their hands in prayers for societal progress and peace.

“Against the back ground of our current security challenges, I appeal to all of you to dedicate this period to supplication for peace and tranquility in our land.

ALSO READ: "I didn’t meet her a virgin", suspected rapist says after molesting 10-yr-old Benue IDP

“We have already begun to witness signs of the acceptance of our prayers with the success of our initiatives at resolving security problems.

“Our administration shall sustain all efforts to cater for the well being and development of the people,” he added.

Tambuwal also used the occasion to seek the support and cooperation of the people of Sokoto state towards promoting good governance and development.