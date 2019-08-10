Obaseki conveyed this message in a statement issued by Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy.

The governor urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity to pray for the progress of the country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

According to him, on behalf of the Government and people of the state, l felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”

Obaseki said the state government had prepared the various segments of its security architecture to ensure that everyone was secured in the state before, during and after the celebration of the significant event.

“I urge all Edo residents to continue to keep faith with our commitment to build a prosperous state where everyone would realise their God-given potential, through our various socio-economic growth initiatives and the prudent allocation of the state’s resources,” he said.