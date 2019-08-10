Bello made the call in Lokoja on Saturday in a statement issued to comemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The governor in the statement personally signed by him also called on Muslim faithful to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election holding in the state on November 16.

”I warmly felicitate with Muslims in Kogi State as we join the ummah in Nigeria and all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir,” the statement said.

He also congratulated Muslims from the state who are currently in Mecca for this year’s Hajj, urging them to also remember the state in their supplications.

Bello said that his administration had done its best in the last three and half years to uplift the life of the citizens, saying that the ultimate aim was to take the state to the next level.

”The progress we have made would not have been possible without the sacrifice and commitment of our citizens, especially civil servants for their uncommon patience as we labour to sanitise and digitise our workforce and payroll.

”I am therefore overjoyed that we have been able to update to July, 2019 , payments to every cleared worker.

”I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s for his roles in getting the Bailout to us.

”It is heartwarming to note that today, Kogi Government no longer owes its Civil Servants. We intend to keep payments prompt going forward,” Bello said.

He commended the individuals, stakeholders, groups, associations and leaders in Kogi and beyond, for recognising his commitment and for supporting his second term bid.

”I am not running on sympathy, but on a record of landmark achievements, and the need to consolidate them.

”It remains my objective in government to empower our people beyond class segregations, tribal distrust and religious divides.

”I give our people my solemn assurance that I will not relent in placing the overall interests of State above all else if they entrust me with a second term in office on November 16.

”The pursuit of happiness, harmony, cohesion, unity, security, political stability, progress, equity, justice and above all prosperity, which formed the bedrock of my first term will still characterise my second term,” he stated.

According to him, government will continue to guard jealously the peace and security of the state.

”Those who will attempt to rupture same or reverse our gains in this regard in their quest for political power at all costs will find us both vigilant and unforgiving,” the governor said.