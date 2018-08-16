Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 735 personnel in Oyo

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo state command said it has deployed 735 personnel ahead of Tuesday’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The command disclosed this in a statement on Thursday by its Public Education Officer, DRC Oluseun Onijala, in Ibadan.

Onijala said that the deployment of the Regular and Special Marshals drawn from the 10 FRSC formations was to man all major routes within the command and ensure a hitch-free festival.

He added that the deployment of 29 operational vehicles, two ambulances and tow trucks was to conduct enforcement, rescue operations and clearing of obstruction.

The FRSC Public Education Officer stated that breathalysers would also be deployed for alcohol testing, while a Special Patrol Operation from Friday to Sunday will be conducted.

“The 2018 Eid-El-Kabir celebration slated to hold on Tuesday will be characterised by upsurge in traffic volume with associated challenges that requires proactive intervention strategy of effective traffic management and crash prevention.

“In view of the above, we need to forestall possible occurrence of undesirable traffic crashes and other situations which may be influenced by inappropriate road usage.

“The FRSC will be embarking on a Special Patrol Operation from Friday to Sunday Aug. 26 and this is geared towards achieving crash-free celebrations and a smooth road transition within the specified period,’’ Onijala said.

He assured the public of effective traffic management to ensure hitch-free traffic flow during the festival, with particular attention to traffic prone areas.

He said that the commission would ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and regulations, urging motorists to adhere to them.