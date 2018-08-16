Pulse.ng logo
Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday, public holidays

Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday, public holidays

The Minister of Interior, Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja in a statement issued by Dr Mohammed Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

New study confirms that Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all play

L-R: Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau; President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(247 Ureports)

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, Aug. 21, and Wednesday, Aug. 22 as public holidays to celebrate the 2018 Eid-el-Kabir.

The Minister of Interior, Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja in a statement issued by Dr Mohammed Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

While wishing Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Dambazau enjoined the citizens to use the period to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the country.

He urged Nigerians both at home and abroad to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to foster a peaceful and united Nigeria. 

