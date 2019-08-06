The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga in a statement on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 claims that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, made the declarations in Abuja.

Ehuriah congratulated Muslim faithfuls Nationwide on the celebration.

She urged Nigerians to avoid any form of disruptive tendencies and join hands with the Federal Government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria, also to embrace the virtues of love, humility, and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh).

Mrs Georgina also reaffirmed the determination of the President Buhari's administration to protect the lives and properties of citizens, claiming that security agencies have been instructed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wished Nigerians a happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.