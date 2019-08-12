A NAN Correspondent who visited the park Millenium Park, Magic Land reports that people of all ages were seen in clusters playing games, while others were entertaining themselves with music, foods and drinks.

Staple food vendors at the Millenium Park witnessed high patronage as fun-seekers were seen thronging their wares.

Mrs Fatima Usman, a mother of four, who came with her children to the park said: “Although the times are hard, I decided to come with my children to catch fun because they are on holidays.

“From my past experience, I can say that Millenium Park has a huge number of visitors this year than the previous two years.

“This is an indication that everyone, whether young or old wants to catch fun to ease away the economic and other pressures will are facing in this country."

Miss Mathar Adejoh, one of the sellers of Ice –Cream and soft drinks at the entrance of the park,expressed delight that she had a high rate of turnover, an indication many fun-seekers visited the park.

“The snacks and drinks I brought got finished so fast that I had to sent someone to bring more for me.

“I am surprised at the high number of visitors to Millenium park today ,because it has not happened like this in recent times,” she said.

Also, Mr Adamu Idris, who came to Magic Land with his family, said that the light rains could not have stopped people from coming out to have fun at the park.

According to him, despite the early showers in the FCT, fun-seekers were still trooping in, adding that those who were already inside had to take cover under the trees and shields

“This Sallah is once in a year, that is why people are determined to enjoy themselves outside their homes.

“I want to say that we Nigerians are a happy people; nothing can hinder us from making ourselves happy,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Amadi, a Christain,said he was at the park to felicitate with his Muslim brothers in the spirit of love and oneness.

He said: “ In my family, we have both Muslims and Christians ,and we celebrate both Christmas and Eid together.

“Whether Muslims or Christians, we are one and I thank God for this day, because it is an opportunity for me to come out with my family to have fun,” Amadi said.

NAN observed that though the popular Millennium park was wet, fun-seekers kept coming in while people who were hiring out mats made brisk business.