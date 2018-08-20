news

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has enjoined the Muslim community and Nigerians in general to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love and tolerance in order for the country to move forward.

Dogara, in an Eid el-Kabir message, issued on Monday in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, charged religious leaders to always preach and promote ethno-religious tolerance.

The speaker also urged religious leaders to foster peace and unity among the people ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“While rejoicing with our Muslim brothers on this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, which symbolises sacrifice and obedience.

“I wish to enjoin all people of goodwill to be steadfast in love for one another and demonstrate renewed commitment to the Nigerian project in order to make our society ideal for all and towards the fulfillment of the country’s great potential.

“I also urge our religious leaders to take advantage of the season and preach peace, unity and tolerance among the diverse people, especially now that the country is at critical political crossroads, with the electioneering process gaining momentum as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.

“On our part as lawmakers, we will continue to pursue people-oriented legislation and initiate reforms and legislative interventions that will guarantee peace and stability in the polity and the nation as a whole, as well as improve the living conditions of the citizens”.