The Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC) on Sunday slaughtered and distributed 90 rams to the less privileged members of the Isheri-Olofin Community in Ogun, in celebration of Eid-el Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that NTIC has been engaging in this kind of charity for more than 10 years.

The school slaughtered and distributed 80 rams in its Ogun branch during the 2018 Eid-el Kabir.

The Principal of the College, Mr Ercan Yilmaz, said that a similar number of rams or more was also slaughtered and distributed in other zones across the country on Sunday.

Yilmaz said that the beneficiaries of the gesture cut across religions and included orphanages, prisoners, staff of government establishments, mosques, churches and physically challenged people’s homes.

“Just as in previous years, we are reaching out to people of different faiths to share in the joy of the occasion; this is to enable such people to be part of the festivity.

“As we do for sallah, we also do for Christmas and Ramadan,” he said.

The Chief Imam and Chaplain, Islamic Education and Faith Initiative, Magodo, Imam Abdusemiu Alkilany, thanked the college for sustaining the charity.

“We have to appreciate Allah for keeping us alive to witness another Sallah, and the NTIC for being committed to its own way of preaching peace and harmony.

“I have known NTIC for the past 15 years and it is not the type that discriminates – whether you are a Muslim or Christian.

“That shows its peculiarity,” he said.

According to him, the gesture shows there is no need to segregate as God is one.

Alkilany urged other institutions to emulate NTIC and give back to the society, especially the needy.

Mr Gabriel Ohore, Educator, Chrisland Schools Ltd., also hailed NTIC for the kind gesture, saying that it enabled many financially indigent people to have memorable Eid-el Kabir celebration.

”I am a friend of the college and have been coming for this event since five years ago because of the love I have for the school.

“I can testify that the gesture has been supporting so many indigent families to enjoy Sallah celebration over the years,” he said.

A beneficiary of the charity, Mrs Toma Adamu, who resides in Isheri-Olofin, expressed gratitude to NTIC.

“This is my second year of benefitting from this meat distribution and it has been helping me to enjoy Sallah with my husband and three children.

“I pray God continue to assist the school,” she said.