Abubakar made the remark in Minna, while speaking with newsmen after the Eid-el Kabir prayers.

He expressed optimism that there was hope for the country, saying that such prayers would help the nation to overcome current challenges.

Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, Acting Niger governor, who also spoke with newsmen, enjoined the Muslim faithful to always imbibe the spirit of love and brotherhood as enshrined in the Holy Quran and Hadith.

Earlier, Sheikh Ibrahim Fari, Chief Imam of Minna, who led the prayers, urged the Muslim faithful to always abide by the lessons of the Eid-el Kabir in their daily life.

Similarly, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, who also felicitated with Nigerian Muslims, urged them to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed and imbibe ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

Wike, in a Sallah message on Sunday in Port Harcourt, restated that the festival remained a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice, urging Nigerians to be tolerant of each other irrespective of religious differences.

He also assured the people of Rivers that government would work with security agencies to protect them against any danger.

Wike congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers on the Eid-el Kabir celebration, and thanked the people for the consistent support that had ensured his success over the years.