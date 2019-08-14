Mr Joel Dagwa, the FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Minna.

Dagwa said that 123 people were involved in the road crashes, which involved 12 vehicles, two motorcycles and two tricycles in different parts of the state.

He added that 47 people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incidences.

He said that a DAF Truck, with registration number JEG 636 XA, loaded with flour from Ibadan and with 40 people on board, ‘Jack knifed’, killing 17 people and injuring seven others.

The accident occurred along Kontagora-Yauri Road, 1.5 kilometres from Makir village in Nasco Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander explained that the injured were taken to Yauri General Hospital for treatment.

NAN also reports that three people were killed and another three injured along Minna-Suleja Road when a Mitsubishi Canter, with registration number BF47 ABJ, and Sharon Wagon, with registration number DKAU 71 ZU crashed.

Similarly, a tanker, with registration number DKA 44 XG, and a bus, with registration number DKU 801 XA, crashed along Suleja-Maddala Road, killing five people and leaving two others injured.

In the accidents involving the two motorcycles and two tricycle, Dagwa, explained that no death was recorded.

The sector commander appealed to motorists in the state to desist from speeding, overloading and wrongful overtaking.

He urged them to imbibe the attitude of safe driving and consideration for other road users.

Dagwa also cautioned motorists against violating road regulation, saying the command would not hesitate to prosecute offenders.