The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola announced this in a statement signed by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Aregbesola also expressed concern over the spate of ethnic conflicts in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.

He urged “Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences”.

He further assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was committed to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Aregbesola also called on Muslim faithful “to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)”.

