RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eid-el-fitr: Pray for end to security challenges – Defence minister urges Muslims

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has called on Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-el-fitri celebration to prayer for end to security challenges in Nigeria.

Rtd Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (TheSun)
Rtd Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (TheSun)

Magashi made the call in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said the spiritual rejuvenation which involved fasting and prayer by all devoted Muslims in the last one month should be allowed to endure in their day-to-day lives.

The minister also emphasised the need to sustain the virtues of giving, sharing, sacrifices, supplications and showing of compassion not only to fellow Muslims but also to non-Muslim neighbours as they did during the Holy month.

He assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, to peace and security in the country.

Magashi thanked the civil populace for supporting the military at all times and also appealed to Nigerians to be security conscious during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

He urged them to continue to provide credible intelligence in aid of the on-going military campaigns in parts of the country.

Magashi also called on Muslims to celebrate modestly with purity and fear of God as well as pray for the divine guidance and wisdom for the nation’s leadership at all levels.

He prayed to Almighty God to accept as act of Ibadah the just concluded fasting by Muslim Ummah and to spare the lives of the believers to witness many more celebrations ahead.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How corruption in a Lagos agency gives way to building collapses in the metropolis [Pulse Special Report]

How corruption in a Lagos agency gives way to building collapses in the metropolis [Pulse Special Report]

Eid-el-fitr: Pray for end to security challenges – Defence minister urges Muslims

Eid-el-fitr: Pray for end to security challenges – Defence minister urges Muslims

2023: Lagos APC stalwarts endorse lawmaker For state’s Assembly ambition

2023: Lagos APC stalwarts endorse lawmaker For state’s Assembly ambition

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

Strike: Osinbajo appeals to ASUU, others to embrace dialogue

Strike: Osinbajo appeals to ASUU, others to embrace dialogue

Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

Let’s remain tolerant, show love across political divides — APC

NDLEA seizes 2.3m tramadol, 2,919 codeine in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 2.3m tramadol, 2,919 codeine in Kaduna

Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Worker’s Day: Lagos NLC endorses Gov. Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate

2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)