Eid-el-fitr: Pray for end to security challenges – Defence minister urges Muslims

He said the spiritual rejuvenation which involved fasting and prayer by all devoted Muslims in the last one month should be allowed to endure in their day-to-day lives.

The minister also emphasised the need to sustain the virtues of giving, sharing, sacrifices, supplications and showing of compassion not only to fellow Muslims but also to non-Muslim neighbours as they did during the Holy month.

He assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, to peace and security in the country.

Magashi thanked the civil populace for supporting the military at all times and also appealed to Nigerians to be security conscious during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

He urged them to continue to provide credible intelligence in aid of the on-going military campaigns in parts of the country.

Magashi also called on Muslims to celebrate modestly with purity and fear of God as well as pray for the divine guidance and wisdom for the nation’s leadership at all levels.