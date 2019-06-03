The statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lafia indicated that regular and plain cloth police officers had been deployed across the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Usman explained that rigorous patrol would be sustained along the major highways to protect travelers.

He said that officers would also be deployed to all eid praying grounds, recreational centers and strategic locations to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Usman quoted Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, as congratulating the Muslim Ummah for the successful Ramadan fast, and wishing them a blissful Sallah celebration.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: What should Nigerians expect from Buhari's Next Level?

The statement added, charged people of the state to maintain utmost vigilance during and after the festive period, urging them to call two telephone lines – 08108795930 and 08112692680 – when in distress.