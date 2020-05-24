Ogunwusi also urged Nigerians to keep supporting government in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

The Ooni’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

Ooni, the Co-Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers, explained that there were reasons to celebrate and thank the almighty Allah for His goodness and mercies in every situation.

“Celebration here is not the conventional merriment of social gathering as we all know that there is an order against that, especially in this situation we are all facing globally.

“We should celebrate in our various homes with our families by remembering Allah and why we should not give up in our hope of a better tomorrow.

“God in His infinite mercy shall accept our fasting and prayers including those we said against the rampaging coronavirus and other enemies of humanity.

“We’ve been through a lot together and we can’t but be grateful to God for keeping us.

“Although it is regrettable to realise that we cannot gather like before especially for the annual congregational prayers but we must make the best out of what we have.

“We hope and pray to be part of the brighter future when Coronavirus will be past and become history of life,” the Ooni said.

He warned Nigerians against violating government’s rules and regulations in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogunwusi also urged Muslims to observe the laid down precautionary measures, including maintenance of social distancing, personal hygiene and regular hand washing among others.