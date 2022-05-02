RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa congratulates Muslims

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sent message of felicitations to Muslims in the state, Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa (Vanguard)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa (Vanguard)

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. I congratulate all of our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the purifying Ramadan fasting.

Recommended articles

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Delta State, Nigeria, and across the world celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.

“As Muslims celebrate in Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting all faiths and beliefs.

May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all national endeavors and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

The governor said he hopes the celebration brings joy to all homes.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari laments the frequent building collapses in Nigeria

Buhari laments the frequent building collapses in Nigeria

Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa congratulates Muslims

Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa congratulates Muslims

May Day: Soludo directs recruitment of more teachers

May Day: Soludo directs recruitment of more teachers

May Day: Workers demand better deal from govt

May Day: Workers demand better deal from govt

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Kaduna Train Attack: SERAP takes Buhari govt to ECOWAS Court for...

Kaduna Train Attack: SERAP takes Buhari govt to ECOWAS Court for...

Lagos: Ambode ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary elections

Lagos: Ambode ready to face Sanwo-Olu in primary elections

Eid-el Fitri: Buhari says end of terrorism is near

Eid-el Fitri: Buhari says end of terrorism is near

'Atiku must respond to US claims of corruption'

'Atiku must respond to US claims of corruption'

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)