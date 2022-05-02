Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa congratulates Muslims

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Delta State, Nigeria, and across the world celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.

“As Muslims celebrate in Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting all faiths and beliefs.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all national endeavors and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.