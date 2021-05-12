Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki preaches tolerance, peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

The governor, in his Eid-el Fitr message made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday, called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He urged Muslim faithful to remain steadfast and continue to pray for peace and unity of the country, saying that development and growth could only take place when the people were united.

“I urged you to embrace the spirit of love, selflessness, tolerance, sacrifice and charity, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“The holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah.

“I urge you to use the season as a period to reflect on our individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining love, peace and harmony in the country,” he said.

The governor also hailed Muslims in the state for their support for his administration’s response to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.