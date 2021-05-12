RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki preaches tolerance, peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obaseki praises Muslims in the state for their support for his administration’s response to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki] Pulse Nigeria

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated Muslims in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Fitr celebrations.

Recommended articles

The governor, in his Eid-el Fitr message made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday, called for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He urged Muslim faithful to remain steadfast and continue to pray for peace and unity of the country, saying that development and growth could only take place when the people were united.

I urged you to embrace the spirit of love, selflessness, tolerance, sacrifice and charity, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“The holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah.

“I urge you to use the season as a period to reflect on our individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining love, peace and harmony in the country,” he said.

The governor also hailed Muslims in the state for their support for his administration’s response to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged them to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, as stipulated by government and health authorities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Aso Rock robbery attempt should worry us all [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

4 things to do after sex

Weird study suggests that lots of sex in a relationship could make partners cheat

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)