The Chairman, Kaduna State CAN, Rev John Hayab, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, prayed that the sacrifices made, the prayers offered and all the worship for the peace and progress of Kaduna State, Nigeria and mankind be acceptable.

He also prayed for God’s blessings and reward in abundance.

“This year’s Ramadan came at a very critical and trying moment for the entire world given the challenge and fear posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In spite of the trying situation, we are glad that you did not allow the prevailing challenge to rob you of the joy and blessings of this Holy month.

“Therefore, we hopefully look forward to greater and more fruitful days together as we work to defeat the virus as well as promote peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence in all our communities.

“Though we have been advised by medical experts and warned by states and national governments to stay at home so that we could prevent the spread of COVID 19, the ‘stay at home’ order should not be seen as a hindrance to a strong fraternity.

“We may be socially and physically distancing ourselves from one another but in our hearts and spirit, we are together, celebrating and rejoicing with all Muslims,” he said.

Hayab explained that, amidst the lockdown, CAN Kaduna State felicitates with all Muslims in the state and wish them a blessed and prosperous life after the Ramadan and Sallah.