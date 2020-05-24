Zulum,who made the call in his Sallah message in Maiduguri, congratulated Muslims for their successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

The governor, in the message presented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil, to newsmen also prayed to God to reward their fasting and prayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Zulum alongside other dignitaries including Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, wore face masks.

They also observed social distancing during the Eid prayers at Ramat Square prayer ground.

The prayer was led by Imam Shetima Mamman ,who in a short sermon, also called for unity in the country and prayers to end COVID-19.

He also urged muslims to always imbibe and live by the teachings learnt in the holy month of Ramadan.