Eid-el-Fitr: Gov Uzodinma felicitates with Muslims, urges Nigerians to pray for unity

Gov Uzodinma called on all Muslim faithful as well as their Christian counterparts to remain steadfast in their prayers for a united Nigeria.

In the spirit of celebration with the Muslim Community, the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has called for prayers for the unity of Nigeria, particularly in the face of current challenges posed by insecurity that threatens the country’s oneness.

Felicitating with Muslims for successfully completing their Ramadan fast, Governor Uzodinma admonished them to reflect deeply on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed as they concern love for one another and peaceful coexistence.

He also advised them to hold tenaciously to those positive attributes which their faith espouses.

The Imo State Governor said despite all odds, God has been kind, gracious and merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians.

He therefore, called on all Muslim faithful as well as their Christian counterparts to remain steadfast in their prayer for a one peaceful, united and prosperous country.

He said, “We do not have any other country to call our own but Nigeria. Therefore, it behooves us all, irrespective of our faith, to ensure that Nigeria is made the envy of other countries.”

To the Muslim faithful in Imo State, in particular, Governor Uzodinma not only congratulated them, but also assured them of his government’s preparedness to protect the lives and property of all residents, in line with the constitutional oath of office taken for that purpose.

He also solicited their continuous prayers for the government and people of Imo State at a time like this, saying his government of Shared Prosperity is real and will always serve the interest of all law abiding residents.

In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the governor encouraged all Muslims to spare a thought for the vulnerable, weak and needy in our midst and show them love by sharing what they have with them.

