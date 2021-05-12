Eid-el-Fitr: Enugu State CP assures residents of adequate security

Aliyu gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Wednesday.

The commissioner also congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of 2021 Ramadan, which culminated in the Eid-el-Fitr festival and holidays.

“I felicitate and wish our state’s Muslim faithful well as they join other Muslim Ummahs worldwide in the celebration.

“We should use this period of festivity to further pray for peace and security of the state and nation at large,’’ he said.

The commissioner reassured his command’s commitment to collaborate with sister security agencies and law-abiding residents to provide adequate security during and after the holiday periods.

“I have ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units to deploy all the intelligence and operational resources at their disposal to proactively police their areas of responsibility.

“To this end, residents have been enjoined to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.