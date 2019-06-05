Chindo-Yamusa 111 made the call on Wednesday while hosting newsmen in his palace in Keffi as part his Sallah activities.

He said that intake of drugs by some youths had affected their lives and their education negatively, hence the need for parents to monitor and guard their wards against taking hard drugs.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr celebration, my message is for Muslims and Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

“Peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society as peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

“I am also calling on Nigerians, especially parents to monitor, protect and guard through educating their children against intake of hard drugs considering its effect on the society.

“It had affected the lives of so many Nigerians, especially the youths negatively, hence the need of my call,” he said.

Chindo-Yamusa 111 charged Muslim faithful to adhere strictly to the teaching of the holy Qur’an which teaches peace, unity and forgiveness, among other good virtues.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, unity, progress and development of the country.

Besides, the emir urged his subjects to continue to engage in meaningful ventures in order to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

The royal father further enjoined his people and Nigerians to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“I am also calling on my subjects and other Nigerians to respect constituted authorities, to be law abiding citizens and support government policies and programmes in the interest of national development,” the monarch said.