The monarch asked ghd faithful across the 16 local government areas of the state to keep off from Eid praying grounds in compliance with government directive and experts advice on curbing further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Alhaji Abdullahi AbdulHameed, the Chief lmam of llorin, issued the advisory on behalf of the Emir during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin on Thursday.

AbdulHameed, who is also the Vice Chairman of the council of Ulama for llorin Emirate, said the directive has become imperative to allow Muslims in the state continue to maintain social distancing.

He enjoined Muslims in the state to observe the two raka’at supererogatory Eid prayers in their various homes with their family members without delivering sermon.

“The giant stride at combating the spread of Coronavirus in Kwara, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in his capacity as the Vice President of the Jamatul Nasril lslam directs all Muslims to make sacrifice by keeping off from Eid praying grounds on Sallah day,” AbdulHameed said.

He advised Muslim worshippers in the state to continue to abide with all government directives towards further curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Reacting to the directive, the Chairman of Kwara Muslim Council, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin-Mohammed, also urged Muslims in the state to abide with the order by keeping off from all Eid praying grounds on Sallah day.

Olohuntoyin-Mohammed, a former state Grand Khadi, advised Nigerians to always ensure peaceful coexistence with one another, stating that no meaningful development can be attained in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony.

“Nigerians must comply with all rules by NCNC on control of spread COVID-19 and maintain peaceful coexistence for more development to be recorded,” he said.