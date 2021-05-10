Eid-el-Fitr: Bauchi Emir bans horse durbar due to insecurity

Alhaji Babangida Jahun, the Information officer of the emirate, who announced the ban in a statement made available to the NAN, on Sunday, in Bauchi, added that the ban covered the entire emirate council, including its districts, villages and hamlets.

“The annual horse riding known as daushe is banned therefore all district, village heads and the general public should take note. Eid prayers will commence 9:00am in the state capital,” he said.

Jahun enjoined the general public to comply fully with the ban order and cautioned parents and traditional title holders to ensure full compliance by their wards.