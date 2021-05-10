RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eid-el-Fitr: Bauchi Emir bans horse durbar due to insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu, has banned horse durbar before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah ceremonies, to safeguard the people from the current security challenges.

Eid-el-Fitr: Bauchi Emir bans horse durbar due to insecurity. [artsandculture] Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the horse durbar by royal horsemen, locally known as ”Hawan daushe”, is held as a key feature of the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebrations, attracting huge crowds into the city of Bauchi.

Alhaji Babangida Jahun, the Information officer of the emirate, who announced the ban in a statement made available to the NAN, on Sunday, in Bauchi, added that the ban covered the entire emirate council, including its districts, villages and hamlets.

“The annual horse riding known as daushe is banned therefore all district, village heads and the general public should take note. Eid prayers will commence 9:00am in the state capital,” he said.

Jahun enjoined the general public to comply fully with the ban order and cautioned parents and traditional title holders to ensure full compliance by their wards.

The spokesman also prayed for successful Eid-el Fitr Sallah celebrations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

