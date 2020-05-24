Congratulating Muslims over the end of the Ramadan and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr, Ajanaku urged them to remain steadfast in prayers for humanity.

Ajanaku, in a statement issued in Ibadan, expressed optimism that the prayers offered during the holy month had been answered.

“As we felicitate with Muslims all over the world, especially in Oyo State for seeing the end of this Ramadan, I equally commend them for devoting time and strength to seek God’s intervention on the pandemic.

“I’m quite sure this Ramadan is very timely. It came at the time when the pandemic has already humiliated everyone, both rich and poor.

“We are left with no other option than to call on our creator for intervention.

“Prayer and fasting usually draw us closer to God, and I have the conviction Muslims have done greatly well to fight COVID-19 through prayers and supplication,” he said.

He also urged residents of the state to comply with the directives of the state government and NCDC on social distancing, use of face mask as well as regular hand washing among others.