Egukawhore Wayles hosts Gov Oborevwori, ready to partner with Delta Government

Egukawhore occupies a prominent position in the marine and construction sectors of the oil and gas industry, shining as a business magnate of exceptional repute.

His organization, De Wayles Group of Companies stands as a renowned entity known for its commitment to delivering top-notch services to multinational corporations.

Beyond his business acumen, Egukawhore is deeply involved in numerous human development projects within Delta State and the South-South region, embodying a commitment to uplift his community and region.

During the visit, Egukawhore and Governor Oborevwori discussed several issues including infrastructural development of the state and equity contributions to drive the governor’s agenda.

The visit availed Chief Egukawhore the opportunity to appreciate the governor for the projects in the kingdom and Isoko nation in general, especially the newly completed Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road constructed by Emorock Concept Limited, an indigenous company, which the governor commissioned.

Egukawhore said “Today is a very happy moment not just for me as an individual but to the people of Isoko nation. We saw the road the governor just commissioned in the locality here, it’s a thing of pride for us. Within a hundred days of the governor in office, he chose our locality as one of the sites for one of the major projects that he came to commission today. So it’s a very happy moment for all of us.

“We talked about a lot of things one on one. I did mention to the governor that he should be ready for more project commissioning. His visit today is significant for us and an indication that he’s ready for the development of the state because I’m going to partner with the state in terms of quality contributions on projects and need a lot of his support to be able to contribute my fair share to Delta State.

Chief Egukawhore described the governor’s 100 days in office as “miraculous” due to the number of projects the governor had executed in the state, with several of them in Isoko nation.

“It’s miraculous because other than the projects he’s commissioning now he has done much more. If you follow the news trend you’ll see the various projects he has approved for execution, and over 60% of those projects are in the hub, in Warri, which every one of us is part of. You know Warri is a major city in the state — if he has the aspiration to bring Warri back to the limelight as an oil city, I’m very proud of that,” Egukawhore said.

Earlier, while commissioning the newly completed Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road Governor Oborevwori appraised the quality job done by Emorock Concept Limited, promising to deepen partnership with the firm for road and other infrastructural development.

The governor lauded Chief Egukawhore as a committed individual who is passionate about infrastructural development not only of his community but that of the state and vowed to explore areas to work together.

The meeting with the governor which lasted over an hour was equally laced with memorable moments of mild banters, jokes and laughter. Both parties agreed firmly to partner and work together for the good of the state.

The President General of Enhwe community, Comrade Kennedy Idolor, who showered praises on Egukawhore during his speech at the event, canvassed for bigger projects to be given to Emorock Concept Limited by the government because the construction firm had shown integrity and capability in road delivery.

The Commissioner for Works, Rural Development, Charles Aniagwu, while appraising the superb quality of the road done by Emorock said the “people of Enhwe are happy with quality of job done, and the development High Chief Wayles is attracting to the community.”

He added that the Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road was one of the three phases of the road in Enwhe and that the road with good drainage would mitigate the flooding in the community.

The event was graced by eminent personalities, government functionaries, traditional rulers and a host of several other personalities.

The expansive Citadel abode of Chief Egukawhore, affectionately called High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore Citadel, was also thronged by hundreds of people from within and outside Enhwe who came to felicitate with him during the visit of the governor.

