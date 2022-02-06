RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Management of Egbin Power Plc says its power plant at Egbin, Ikorodu, Lagos State, has resumed operations following the recent fire incident at the plant.

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid.
Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid.

The company made this known in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

Recommended articles

It said: “Unit (STO5) was put back in service and synchronised to the national grid at 7:57 p.m. on Feb. 4 and is back on stream generating 220MW.

“The technical team at the plant is working tirelessly to ensure that an additional 660MW is added to the grid before the weekend runs out.

“Egbin continues to work with the regulatory authorities and other stakeholders to achieve full restoration in line with global health, safety, and environmental standards.”

The company thanked its employees, partners, stakeholders and the public for their unwavering support, cooperation and understanding.

It reiterated its commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly through safe, innovative and sustainable power generation.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it had restored 180MW out of the 630MW shutdown in Egbin Power Station.

It noted that the ongoing load shedding in the Lagos axis was as a result of the fire incident, which occurred at Egbin Power Station on Wednesday.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who made this known in a statement, recalled that the fire necessitated the shutdown of all the power generating units at the power plant.

She explained that with the shutdown of the units, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Imo leads as NCDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

Imo leads as NCDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure

2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure

Lassa fever: NCDC registers 40 deaths, 4 health workers infected in Jan

Lassa fever: NCDC registers 40 deaths, 4 health workers infected in Jan

Segun Oni dumps PDP again after losing party’s governorship ticket in Ekiti

Segun Oni dumps PDP again after losing party’s governorship ticket in Ekiti

Convention: APC UK debunks calling for postponement

Convention: APC UK debunks calling for postponement

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)