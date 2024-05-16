Effective parenting vital in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Benjamins-Laniyi stated this at a sensitisation campaign and training, organised to commemorate the 2024 World Family Day, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The events, organised by the Family Department in the Secretariat, are part of a two-day programme which included a seminar for stakeholders and a road show to sensitise Abuja residents to good parenting practices. The mandate secretary, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Adetoye Kolawole, described the family as the bedrock of any nation.

She emphasised the fundamental role of families in shaping society, which in the long run, would help to address the incidence of GBV in communities. She stressed the need for good parenting practices that would help to nurture a positive environment for our children to grow, thrive and treat one another with dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamins-Laniyi identified key essential principles for effective parenting as love and care for children, listening to children, encouraging good deeds, and consistent discipline. According to her, families should serve as role models, not only for their children but for all children in the community.

“As we celebrate World Family Day today, there is a need for us to acknowledge that the family is the bedrock of our nation.”

Also, Beatrice Mubi, Assistant Director, of the Persons with Disabilities Department, noted that every day, parents with disabilities navigate through everyday challenges and turn obstacles into opportunities.

“Their determination and love demonstrate that the essence of parenting is not defined by physical ability but by the depth of one’s commitment, love, and dedication to their family.

“Family is the cornerstone of our society, and within this cornerstone, parents with disabilities are shining examples of what it means to nurture, protect, and inspire our families for greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They remind us that true strength lies in our ability to love unconditionally and to rise above adversity.

“As we recognise the efforts of PWDs in good parenting, let us honour their contributions; let us support and uplift them.

“This will ensure that every family, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive,” Mubi said.

On her part, Lois Amele, a legal practitioner, pointed out that social norms and power imbalances contributed to the high prevalence of GBV in communities. According to Amele, GBV not only harms victims physically and emotionally but also disrupts the overall harmony and stability of the family unit.

Also, a GBV advocate, Amaka Fowora, stressed the importance of communication, mutual respect, and support systems in curbing GBV. According to her, families must cultivate a loving and peaceful home to be able to break the cycle of violence that disrupts cohesion among family members.

ADVERTISEMENT