EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

The anti-graft agency in a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, warned that any unauthorised use of its uniforms would be met with stiff sanctions henceforth.

It noted that an old video titled: “EFCC and Army Wahala” is regaining traction on social media and not portraying it in a good light.

"This, once again, compels the EFCC to reiterate its warning to skit makers and other social workers to desist from using the operational accoutrements of the commission illegally and irresponsibly.

“EFCC and Army Wahala is a caricature of the operational etiquette of the EFCC.

"The shameful characterisation of supposed operatives of the commission in the video unleashing terror on “suspects”, is not only embarrassing but indicative of a deliberate attempt to cast shadows on the image of the EFCC.

“Operatives of the EFCC are not bullies. They are trained as refined modern law enforcement officers rich in decency, civility and respect for members of the public, including suspects of economic and financial crimes.”