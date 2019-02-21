The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised an alarm over the circulation of fake dollar notes ahead of this weekend's Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement released on Thursday, February 21, 2019, the anti-graft agency's acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said the warning follows intelligence gathered in the build up to the elections.

"The intelligence indicates that the dollar notes have features of genuineness, but forensic analysis by the commission reveals otherwise," the statement read.

The agency warned Bureau De Change operators to be cautious in their transactions from now till the end of the elections.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections that were initially supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.