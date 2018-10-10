Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC insists on transfer of its cases from Nyako to another judge

EFCC Agency insists on transfer of its cases from Justice Nyako to another judge

The EFCC made the request in a letter dated July 31 and addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ibrahim Magu play EFCC insists on transfer of its cases from Justice Nyako to another judge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has insisted that all cases involving it and its acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu,be transferred from Justice Binta Nyako, to any other judge.

The EFCC made the request in a letter dated July 31 and addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

The anti-graft agency said the request was premised on the grounds that it was prosecuting the spouse and step-son of the judge.

The application is necessary to avoid bias and conflict of interest because the commission is prosecuting the spouse and step son of his Lordship, namely; Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd) and Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako respectively”.

However, not satisfied with the delay in attending to its request, the agency wrote another letter dated Oct. 5 and addressed to the registrar of Justice Nyako’s court, reminding him of the earlier letter.

The letter reads in part; “Respectfully, we write to draw his lordship’s attention to our letter dated July 31, addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, conveying our client’s request to the Chief Judge.

The request that all matters concerning the subject matter above be transferred from this honorable court for reasons contained on our clients attached letter.

“Respectfully,we tremble in requesting that our client’s position be respected in the interest of justice in this matter, kindly draw his lordship’s attention to our clients ‘ predicament.”

The cases in question are; Barr Bello Bakari V AGF, Abubakar Sani V The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa V President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Lady Chidinma Udebani.

Others are, the Incorporated Trustees of Justice Mission International V AGF, Barr Alia Jamilu V President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and 4 others, Emmanuel Esero V Ibrahim Magu, Registered Trustees of African Patriotic Youth Assembly V Ibrahim Magu and 6 others.

Also, the agency wants the cases ; Wale Balogun V the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 4 others, Chijioke Kanu V AGF and Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi V the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria and 3 others, transferred.

In addition, the agency wants all other cases consolidated together with the earlier listed cases.

The agency added that it had no intention to malign or disparage the character of Justice Nyako.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Justice Nyako has adjourned all matters involving the agency sine dine.

NAN recalls that Justice Nyako had on Oct. 3 stated that she had no problem not handling any EFCC matter.

She, however, maintained that the request would not augur well for the administration of justice, noting that “the law is the law” adding that it did not matter who was involved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by...bullet
2 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP’s media firm allegedly owes staff N97m in unpaid...bullet
3 Tunde Bakare Atiku’s emergence means it will be eagle vs eaglebullet

Related Articles

Herders-Farmers Crisis Fulani people are marginalised in Nigeria, feel abandoned by Buhari - Ribadu
Fayose Ekiti Governor sues EFCC N20bn damages for ridiculing him
Fayose Don’t take any decision in anger – PDP begs Gov
Fayose Ekiti Governor says he's ready to dump PDP
Aisha Buhari This is why First Lady publicly attacked APC
Buhari President seeks NASS approval for $2.78bn Eurobonds
Ortom Benue loses to EFCC in court over investigation into fraudulent dealings
Saraki Court grants Senate President’s aide, others, N250m bail each
APC to Fayose You are not wanted in our party
Fulani Herdsmen Convert unused land to grazing routes – Tinubu tells FG

Local

In Lagos Aviation Unions shut down MMA2 leaving passengers stranded under heavy rain
Industrial Action Angry workers shut down Lagos Airport, passengers stranded
Lauretta Onochie, the new media aide to President Buhari has reacted to the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
2019 Election Man begins walk from Zaria to Abuja for Atiku Abubakar
Convert unused land to grazing routes for herdsmen – Tinubu tells FG
Fulani Herdsmen Convert unused land to grazing routes – Tinubu tells FG
X
Advertisement