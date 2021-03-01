EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren said, in a statement, on Monday that the recruitment exercise was the handiwork of fraudsters.

Uwujaren urged aspiring applicants against fallen prey to the scam.

He said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the activities of a group on WhatsApp, dedicated to EFCC Recruitment 2020/2021.

“The commission wishes to dissociate itself from the activities of the group, which is not known to the EFCC.

“Any publication or advertorial to the contrary in the social or mainstream media can only be the handiwork of scammers.

“The public is hereby advised to be circumspect to avoid being ensnared by fraudsters,” he said.

Uwujaren pointed out that adverts for recruitment into the anti-graft agency was usually placed on mainstream media as well as the commission’s social media platforms.

He told members of the public to ignore fraudulent alert messages purportedly issued by the EFCC Help Desk Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

“Such messages are not from the EFCC as the commission has no ‘Help Desk,’ the spokesman said.