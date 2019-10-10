Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered about N65.5 million during a raid on the Zamfara office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The recovered funds stacked in two fire proof safes, were recovered by the EFCC officials of Sokoto zonal office during a search conducted in offices of the HOD Accounts and Cashier of the INEC, Zamfara State.

In a statement made available to the public, the anti-graft agency noted that the recovered funds, N65,548,000 in total, comprises 81 bundle of N1000 notes, 97 bundles of N500 notes and 96 pieces of N500 notes.

The money, according to the EFCC, is suspected to be 40% illegally deducted on funds released to the INEC office in Zamfara, to cater for the rent of canopies, tables and chairs, as well as funds for Registration Area Center (RAC) and movement of men and materials to polling units, by the HOD Accounts & Cashier.

The commission said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.