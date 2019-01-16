The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it will file a libel suit against a former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for trying to manipulate the public by spreading false information about the agency's operations.

The former minister had taken to his Twitter account (@realffk) on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 to alleged that EFCC operatives had surrounded the home of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, to arrest him.

He posted, "Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn!

"Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop."

In a statement later released by the agency, it disclosed that its operatives were never around the CJN's home, a claim that has been confirmed by the CJN's media office.

The anti-graft agency said, "This is not only a figment of the imagination of the purveyor of the fake news, but an evil machination by the creator and carriers of the news aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

"For the record, the EFCC never went to the house of the CJN for arrest neither was invitation extended to him."

The EFCC named Fani-Kayode as "one of the architect of the fake news" and urged him to be ready to defend his actions in the court of law as it will file a libel suit against him "without further delay".

Another person of interest named in the statement was Yinka Odumakin, an Afenifere chieftain, who made a video to reinforce Fani-Kayode's claim that has proven to be false. The agency is set to sue him, too.

Fani-Kayode admits error, deletes tweet

Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account early on Wednesday, January 16, to admit that he made an error in raising an alarm that EFCC agents were positioned outside the CJN's home.

However, he insisted that there were agents of the government present around the CJN's home and asked the Federal Government to identify them.

He posted, "Yesterday I was informed by usually reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN's home. I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted. Can FG tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat?"

Fani-Kayode is a vocal critic of the President Muhammadu-Buhari-led administration and is a chieftain of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He's been publicly caught spreading a series of false information in the public domain in the past.