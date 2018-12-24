The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it is making moves to secure a warrant for the detention of the 2 suspects found with $2.8m.

On Friday, December 21, 2018, EFCC announced that it intercepted the cash at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

According to Premium Times, the acting spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade said “The warrant is consequent upon the refusal of the Bank or any of the relatives to come for the release of the suspects.”

EFCC claims that “the alleged owner of the money (Union bank) had not made any physical presence in any of the Commission’s offices, including the Enugu office, to establish their claim.”

Union Bank had issued a statement calling out the EFCC for not properly carrying out investigations before issuing a press release.

The bank said “Movement of cash across states is routine for all banks.

“Bankers Warehouse is licensed by CBN to provide Cash-in-Transit services.

“We are surprised by the release of a news bulletin prior to the completion of @officialefcc investigation.

“This is a legitimate and routine operation consistent with banking.

Also, Bankers Warehouse, a company approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to handle cash-in-transit operations, issued a statement informing EFCC that the operation was legal and the two men carrying the money are staff of the company.

It also called on the anti-graft agency to return the $2.8m and also tender an unreserved apology.

According to Vanguard, the EFCC has filed a motion for the interim forfeiture of the money.

The report says that the anti-graft agency also deposed to an affidavit requesting that the matter be urgently heard on Thursday, December 27, 2018.