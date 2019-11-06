Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of EFCC, stated this at the 2019 Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit with the theme “Leveraging Diaspora Resources for Economic Growth“ on Wednesday in Abuja.

Magu said that the EFCC mandate was designed to encourage investors, most especially the foreigner, to find Nigeria as an attractive investment haven.

“I want to assure all Nigerians in Diaspora that we will do everything possible to protect your investments.

“There are lots of Nigerian professionals abroad who have done lots of good things and earned legitimate incomes who want to come home and invest and we have made it a kind of very special issue.

“Right now we are working on ECOWAS level on how we can partner with all law enforcement agencies in ECOWAS Countries.

“We are going to adopt a protocol; the protocol will be presented before the Heads of State maybe around February 2020 it will be adopted.

“So, it is no longer going to be business as usual; if you steal money here and go and hide it there, we will follow you there without any protocol and bring you back,” he said.

Magu also addressed the issue of international money transfers in and out of the country.

“Like this Western Money Union Transfer has become a problem because when they send some money to their relations, how to get it will be very difficult.

“The bank will tell you come today, come tomorrow; at the end of the day, if you send two thousand five hundred dollars, they end up getting one thousand dollars.

“But we are seriously working round the clock to bring some sanity into this Western Money Transfer and other money transfers that are being used deliberately by some bankers to defraud the beneficiaries.

“We will clear the ground so that it will be easy for you to send your money to your relations and they can access it,” he said.

Magu also appealed to all members of the public to join in the fight against corruption either as a Nigerian in or out of the country as corruption affects everyone directly or indirectly.

ALSO READ: President Buhari can govern Nigeria from wherever he is, says Oshiomhole

“This is the time you have to contribute your quota because we cannot do it alone.

“Please help us with useful information, if there is something you cannot do, we have the power to do it even if it is outside the country; there is a way we can reach out.

“We also have EFCC Desks in almost all the embassies in the country and have all the contacts.

“In the internet, we are working with almost all government agencies in the world.

“There is no place where you can go and hide any stolen funds and you think we can’t get you,” he added.