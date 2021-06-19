EXCLUSIVE: EFCC to investigate Ogun Assembly over alleged forgery and money laundering

In a letter titled ‘Investigation Activities Request for Information' and addressed to the Clerk of the House, the anti-graft agency asked the Assembly Clerk to provide some documents to aid its investigation.

According to the copy of the April 16 letter obtained by Pulse, the commission asked the House to provide some documents detailing "information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015 to date".

The commission also demanded "details of all constituency projects executed in each constituency in the state including locations of projects, certificates of no objection, inspections and completion certificates issued with respect to the projects".

Other information the commission requested from the state assembly include copies of all contract bidding documents including details of contractors, and procurement staff engaged in the project; details of all payments to contractors and breakdown of monthly allocations from the state government to the House of Assembly from May 30, 2015 to date.

However, a source in the House told Pulse that the commission recently sent a follow letter to the assembly on its requests on Tuesday, June 13, 2021, as the clerk had yet to provide all the documents the agency demanded.