The EFCC counsel, Mr Ekele Iheanacho, tendered the exhibits through the 10th prosecution witness, Mr Bako Aliyu at the continued hearing of the matter.

Iheanacho also tendered two newspaper publications, an extra judicial statement made by the ex-senator and a letter from the Chief Judge of Nigeria as well as the petition written by the complainant in evidence.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, observed that the petition had already been tendered in court as an exhibit.

Justice Inyang, having marked and admitted the exhibits in evidence, ordered that the cash and the phones be returned and kept in the custody of the EFCC.

“Upon consensus of counsel, I make an order returning the 25,000 and the handsets to the prosecution for safe keeping.

“The exhibits shall be made available to the court when so ordered,” the judge said.

Sani is being prosecuted on two-count charge bordering on name dropping, influence-peddling and obtaining the sum of 25,000 dollars from the Chairman of ASD Motors Mr Sani Dauda under false pretence.