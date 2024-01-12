ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC summons 20 directors, officials of Humanitarian Ministry for probe

Ima Elijah

EFCC intensifies probe on Humanitarian Ministry.

Former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Betta Edu, and Halima Shehu have been named and implicated in the case [PN]
Former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Betta Edu, and Halima Shehu have been named and implicated in the case [PN]

Recommended articles

The move comes following a list of recommendations presented by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the EFCC earlier this week.

According to emerging reports the ongoing probe is an expansion of the investigation into the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, aiming to uncover financial improprieties dating back to the ministry's inception in 2019.

According to a credible source, the EFCC is interrogating director-generals and civil servants, with approximately 20 individuals already questioned, and more expected to undergo scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Betta Edu, and Halima Shehu have been named and implicated in the case.

The collaboration between the EFCC and the ICPC is anticipated to shed light on additional financial misconduct and irregularities perpetrated by civil servants during the tenure of the Buhari administration. Notably, the ICPC had previously intercepted and recovered a staggering ₦50 billion from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs between July and August 2023.

The funds, earmarked for embezzlement, were intercepted by the ICPC and subsequently deposited into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The attempt to transfer the funds into private bank accounts was thwarted by the ICPC under its former Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, preventing a substantial loss.

Furthermore, the ICPC's report outlines the roles played by several officials in the attempted diversion of the ₦50 billion, specifically from the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). This report is expected to be instrumental in the EFCC's ongoing investigation into suspended humanitarian affairs minister Betta Edu, ex-minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and Ms. Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and CEO of NSIPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edu is under investigation for allegedly authorizing the transfer of ₦585 million into the private account of a ministry accountant, Bridget Oniyelu. Sadiya Umar-Farouq faces allegations of ₦37 billion money laundering, while Halima Shehu is being probed for purportedly moving ₦44 billion NSIP funds into private and corporate accounts without presidential approval.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

EFCC summons 20 directors, officials of Humanitarian Ministry for probe

EFCC summons 20 directors, officials of Humanitarian Ministry for probe

A grossly distorted story, libelous - Israel rejects genocide accusations at World Court

A grossly distorted story, libelous - Israel rejects genocide accusations at World Court

ICPC, CCB partners to rid Nigeria of corruption in public sector

ICPC, CCB partners to rid Nigeria of corruption in public sector

Supreme Court affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election

Supreme Court affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election

NPF Ebonyi begins screening 1,537 applicants in nationwide recruitment process

NPF Ebonyi begins screening 1,537 applicants in nationwide recruitment process

They use us, dump us – Army retirees threaten nationwide highway blockade

They use us, dump us – Army retirees threaten nationwide highway blockade

CLO urges Gov Soludo to pardon, reinstate suspended traditional ruler

CLO urges Gov Soludo to pardon, reinstate suspended traditional ruler

Kano Judiciary resolves 71,914 of 102,234 cases in 2022/2023 Legal Year

Kano Judiciary resolves 71,914 of 102,234 cases in 2022/2023 Legal Year

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week