Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, October 14, 2019, stormed a nightclub, Club Secret Underground in Osogbo, Osun.

During the raid, the EFCC operatives arrested not less than 94 suspected internet fraudsters (popularly referred to as Yahoo boys), and confiscated 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones, amongst other items.

EFCC raid Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters. [EFCC/Twitter]

In a statement made available to the public, the anti-graft agency stated that "the wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party on Sunday, October 13, 2019, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots."

Some of the items recovered from the suspects during the raid. [EFCC/Twitter]

The EFCC said following the tip-off, a discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence, after which the raid was carried out in the early hours of Monday.

The commission added that the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.