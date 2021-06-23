RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC sets up special operations to check petrol smuggling in Nigeria

Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned smugglers of petroleum products to stop smuggling or face the full wrath of the law.

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Twitter/@officialEFCC]
Bawa, in a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the commission had determined to check the activities of the economic saboteurs via special operations.

The EFCC boss, in a remark at a stakeholders’ engagement on high PMS evacuation, code named “Operation White”, said that smuggling of petroleum products was worrisome.

He said that Nigerians could be rest assured that the EFCC would ensure that those found perpetrating the crime are brought to book, and justice served.

“We are all Nigerians, and as Nigerians we need a better country for ourselves.

“We in the EFCC, from the beginning are happy to be part of Operation White for the reason that, it is part of our responsibility to prevent as well as enforce laws that have to do with economic crimes,” he said.

