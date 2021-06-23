EFCC sets up special operations to check petrol smuggling in Nigeria

The EFCC boss, in a remark at a stakeholders’ engagement on high PMS evacuation, code named “Operation White”, said that smuggling of petroleum products was worrisome.

He said that Nigerians could be rest assured that the EFCC would ensure that those found perpetrating the crime are brought to book, and justice served.

“We are all Nigerians, and as Nigerians we need a better country for ourselves.