EFCC sends operatives to Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo to prevent vote buying

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the aim of the deployment was to prevent politicians and their agents from engaging in vote buying during the elections.

Oyewale said that the exercise was part of the commission’s drive to checkmate electoral fraud and associated financial crimes.

“The monitoring operations are to tackle any form of voter’s inducement through vote buying, vote selling and other manipulations of the electoral processes at variance with the Electoral Act,” he said.

Oyewale said that the exercise was introduced as part of the efforts by the commission to rid the nation’s electoral system of corrupt practices.