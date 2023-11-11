ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC sends operatives to Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo to prevent vote buying

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyewale said that the exercise was introduced as part of the efforts by the commission to rid the nation’s electoral system of corrupt practices.

EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers during the general elections/Illustration [Twitter:EFCC]
EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers during the general elections/Illustration [Twitter:EFCC]

Recommended articles

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the aim of the deployment was to prevent politicians and their agents from engaging in vote buying during the elections.

Oyewale said that the exercise was part of the commission’s drive to checkmate electoral fraud and associated financial crimes.

“The monitoring operations are to tackle any form of voter’s inducement through vote buying, vote selling and other manipulations of the electoral processes at variance with the Electoral Act,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyewale said that the exercise was introduced as part of the efforts by the commission to rid the nation’s electoral system of corrupt practices.

He reiterated the commission’s determination to ensure that corrupt practices were not part of the country’s electoral process.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling