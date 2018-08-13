Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC secured over 150 convictions in 7 months – Magu

Magu EFCC secured over 150 convictions in 7 months – Chairman

Magu made the disclosure on Monday at a stakeholder interactive session held at the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aiteo boss floors EFCC in court play

Ibrahim Magu, EFCC acting chairman

(Premium Times Nigeria)

Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency secured no fewer than 150 convictions in seven months.

Magu made the disclosure on Monday at a stakeholder interactive session held at the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

He stated the agency had ensured the prosecution of all corruption cases irrespective of how highly placed the culprit was.

‘‘For us at EFCC, we are driven by courage, integrity, professionalism and commitment to the common task of improving the lots of our people at the grassroots as we promote working partnership with all stakeholders,’’ he said.

The EFCC boss stressed that the agency had not and would not engage in a witch-hunt, adding that its activities were in line with international best practices.

‘‘In all that we do, we are guided first by the fear of God and patriotism to our fatherland and the rule of law.

‘‘I will continue to discharge my duties guided by fear of God, overriding interest of Nigeria and rule of law,’’ he said.

Magu, who stated that the commission had recorded notable achievements, added that it became accessible to Nigerians and had brought the anti-corruption campaign closer to the people.

The EFCC boss solicited the support of all stakeholders,  saying the fight against corruption must be collective.

‘‘Like we all know, corruption is the number one problem that has militated against the development of Nigeria, especially the very poor at the grassroots.

‘‘The havoc that corrupt practices has  wrought  on the Nigerian economy is, no doubt, endless.

‘‘This is why fighting it (corruption) to a standstill is not only a must but the only lifesaver for our country.

‘‘We must all join hands to kill corruption. We must fight this menace. There is no better time to prop up the anti-corruption campaign than now,’’ he said.

Magu said it was pertinent for all Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

He called on journalists to see themselves as strategic partners in the fight against corruption and urged them to also expose corrupt practices around them.

Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, the State Director of  National Orientation Agency (NOA), who commended Magu for excellent performance, said the agency was making an impact in the country.

She called on all stakeholders to see the fight against corruption as a collective one that all must support.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)  reports that the event was attended by labour unions, trade associations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and some anti-corruption organisations. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent...bullet
3 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet

Related Articles

DSS Invasion Presidency reacts to Saraki, Ekweremadu’s allegation
Ita Ekpeyong EFCC raids home of ex DSS DG over alleged corruption
DSS Mathew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DG
Ekiti Election Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained
Osinbajo Acting President holds meeting with DSS, Magu
Buhari Omokri says Dariye, Nyame convictions not President's achievement
Fallout Ex DSS boss Daura has been accused of collecting bribe in Ghana-must-go bags
Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in the mud under Buhari
Ibrahim Magu Aboderin, a true corruption fighter, says EFCC boss
Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magu

Local

Saraki in closed door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
Saraki Senate President meets Obasanjo in Ogun state
The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.
By-Election Results Outcome represent vote of confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo ticket in 2019 – Presidency
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.
Lawal Daura DSS says no weapon, money was found in ex DSS boss’ home