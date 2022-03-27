RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC seals building allegedly owned by Obiano in Anambra

The former governor was recently released after spending six days in EFCC detention.

Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra state (Guardian)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off an uncompleted building believed to be owned by the immediate former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The building allegedly located at Ngozika Estate in Awka, Anambra capital, was sealed on Thursday March 24, 2022, by agents of the anti-graft agency.

As reported by TheNation, the EFCC placed a notice that reads “‘EFCC, Keep Off. Under Investigation” on the uncompleted building.

This development came coincidentally on the same day Obiano was released by the agency after being detained for six days following arrest on March 17, 2022.

The former governor was seized at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, the United States.

The arrest was said to have taken place at about 8.30p.m., hours after losing his immunity following the expiration of his tenure.

According to EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Obiano was arrested for alleged “misappropriation of public funds” to the tune of N42 billion.

An EFCC source had earlier revealed that the erstwhile governor used part of the money to fund political activities in Anambra state.

It was also reported that the agency seized Obiano's international passport to prevent him from leaving the country.

