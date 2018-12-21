Mr Naghe Obono-Itam, the coordinator of the South-South Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tells reporters on Thursday, December 20, 2018, of the arrest of 10 'Yahoo boys' suspected of scamming victims in the United States of America.

They pretend to be American soldiers fighting in Afghanistan. According to the regional head Obono-Itam the suspects are able to deceive their preys by asking for support.

"These people were talking to their American targets as if they were American Afghanistan fighters in need of support.

"They collect i-tunes from them and dispose them online in foreign currencies, preferably in dollars," Mr Naghe Obono-Itam says in the report by the Daily Post News.

He confirms that the EFCC was able to apprehend the suspects after receiving assistance from the Nigerian police.

In his experiences, there are other persons suspected of internet fraud who have developed a criminal strategy to deceive victims in faraway China.