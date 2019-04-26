The suspects, aged between 15–39 were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area of the city during an early morning sting operation carried out by men of the Commission, Punch reports.

According to Punch, the EFCC officials raided the hideouts of the suspects, who were taken by surprise when the operatives invaded their hideouts.

Punch reports that 14 persons among the fraudsters claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they were self-employed in various vocations.

Items allegedly recovered from the alleged fraudsters include in six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.