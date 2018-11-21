Pulse.ng logo
EFCC relocates Data Centre, Inter-Agency Task Force

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had relocated its Data Centre to the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, following Monday’s fire at its Wuse Zone office.

Also relocated to Jabi, according to acting Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Mr Tony Orilade, is the Inter-Agency Task Force.

He made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Officials of Federal Fire Service battled to put out the inferno that almost razed the building.

It was learnt that the fire started in a room serving as storage for ICT equipment and consumables that were retrieved from the commission’s former offices in Abuja.

Orilade said that the value of the damaged items, mostly Information Communication Technology (ICT) consumables, is in a few millions of naira.

“However, a detailed analysis is being awaited.” 

