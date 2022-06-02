EFCC releases suspended Accountant General on bail

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Public Affairs of the commission, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, June 02, 2022, in Abuja that Idris was released after meeting his bail conditions.

“I actually do not have an idea of what the bail conditions are, but all I can tell you is that he has been released after meeting his bail conditions,” he said.

Recall that the former Accountant-General was arrested on May 16 by the EFCC over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.

The EFCC said verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The commission said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.